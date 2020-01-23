Brokers Set Expectations for Spin Master Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TOY. CIBC downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.10.

Spin Master stock opened at C$34.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.23. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$29.99 and a 12 month high of C$46.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.51.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

