Buckingham Research Increases Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $36.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,317. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.