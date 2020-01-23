Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $22.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

BURBY traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.31. 103,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,626. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.32. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

