Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million.

Shares of BFST remained flat at $$24.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 38 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,052. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $327.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

