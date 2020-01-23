Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million.

Shares of BFST remained flat at $$24.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 38 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,052. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $327.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

