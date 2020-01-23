Cadinha & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in W W Grainger by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after buying an additional 181,743 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,487,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after buying an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after buying an additional 58,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.82.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W W Grainger stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.54. The company had a trading volume of 246,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.62 and a 200-day moving average of $303.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

