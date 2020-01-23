Cadinha & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.40. The stock had a trading volume of 76,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,697. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.95 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

