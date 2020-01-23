Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 125,132 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 493.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,132 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Graco worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after acquiring an additional 517,850 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,260,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,332,000 after buying an additional 108,152 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,039,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $864,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,009 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.77. 26,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

