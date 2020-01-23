Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 416,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.03. 164,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

