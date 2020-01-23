Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 4.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $312.83. The stock had a trading volume of 72,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $313.56. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.