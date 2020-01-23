Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $158,275,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $122,838,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,085,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,784,000 after buying an additional 1,369,237 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 664,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443,652. The company has a market capitalization of $229.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

