Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $2,040,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,294,597,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 226,295 shares of company stock worth $68,629,486 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $324.91. 2,945,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,782. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $196.60 and a 1 year high of $326.79. The firm has a market cap of $324.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

