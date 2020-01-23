Cadinha & Co. LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 774,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.55. 520,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,428. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $170.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

