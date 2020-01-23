California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.19. California Resources shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 2,455,103 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. California Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get California Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $375.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that California Resources Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in California Resources by 139.2% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in California Resources by 665.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in California Resources by 232.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in California Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.