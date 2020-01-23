Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 984,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,086,290. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $845.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 346,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $458,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 200.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 177,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

