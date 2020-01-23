Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 634.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,272,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 913,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,060,000 after acquiring an additional 59,779 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 893,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 666,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 950.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,858,000 after acquiring an additional 693,076 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.17. 3,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.