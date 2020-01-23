Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 19,227 Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 4,011.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,140,000 after buying an additional 4,554,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 908,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 492,255 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,646,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 236,370 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1,033.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 204,801 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.74. 6,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $7,503,516.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

