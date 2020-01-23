Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,361,000 after acquiring an additional 205,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,812,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,354,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after buying an additional 295,026 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,193,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

