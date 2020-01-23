Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,268,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,429,000 after acquiring an additional 384,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.57. 625,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

