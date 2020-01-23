Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 275 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,157 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of PRFT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.30. 3,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,092. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,755,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.