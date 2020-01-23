Canaccord Genuity Cuts Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 200

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.64 ($2.90).

Shares of LON:CNE traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 181.60 ($2.39). 1,211,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 195.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.18.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

