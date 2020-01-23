Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Trading Down 4.2%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$43.85 and last traded at C$44.08, 162,452 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 784,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$75.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.16.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

