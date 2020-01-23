Cannpal Animal Therapeutics (ASX:CP1) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Cannpal Animal Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CP1) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), approximately 31,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.15.

About Cannpal Animal Therapeutics (ASX:CP1)

CannPal Animal Therapeutics Limited, a pet pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of animal health products in Australia. It offers regulatory approved medicines derived from the medical cannabis plant to provide veterinarians with therapeutics to treat animals. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Double Bay, Australia.

