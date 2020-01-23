CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Hits $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Lykke Exchange. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $769.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.05470621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127955 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034186 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

