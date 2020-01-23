Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.36. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $245.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

