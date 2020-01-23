Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWST. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.22. The company had a trading volume of 204,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.80 and a beta of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

