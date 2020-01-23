Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 829.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 125.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 611.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

