Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of CATY opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at $66,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock worth $1,283,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

