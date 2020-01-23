CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.81. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 297 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $36.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 204.91% and a negative net margin of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 530,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.67% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

