CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $31.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CBTX an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBTX shares. TheStreet downgraded CBTX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 9,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $279,894.65. Company insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CBTX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CBTX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

CBTX stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.19. The company has a market cap of $809.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CBTX has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%. Research analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

