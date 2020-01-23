Ccore Hits Market Capitalization of $20,933.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $20,933.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.47 or 0.03024875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125093 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.