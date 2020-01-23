Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectar Biosciences.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

Several research firms have recently commented on CLRB. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 920,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 9.79% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.62. 15,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,828. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

