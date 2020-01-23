Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Rating Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CDEV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $150,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.