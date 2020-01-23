Centerra Gold’s (CAGDF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAGDF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

CAGDF stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit