Centerra Gold’s (CAGDF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAGDF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CAGDF stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.