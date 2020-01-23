Centrica (LON:CNA) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Centrica to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Centrica to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 95.20 ($1.25).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.37. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

