CENTROTEC Sustainable (ETR:CEV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG (ETR:CEV)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €14.20 ($16.51) and last traded at €14.50 ($16.86), approximately 53,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €15.22 ($17.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

CENTROTEC Sustainable Company Profile (ETR:CEV)

CENTROTEC Sustainable AG develops, produces, and sells system solutions in the areas of heating, ventilation, and climate control technology for buildings worldwide. It operates in three segments: Climate Systems, Gas Flue Systems, and Medical Technology & Engineering Plastics. The Climate Systems segment offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and cooling under the Wolf and Brink Climate Systems brand names.

