Century Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. Century Bancorp has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $120,634.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 733,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,540,840.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $31,165.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,140,262.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,593 shares of company stock valued at $582,382 in the last three months. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNBKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

