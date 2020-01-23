Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CERS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Get Cerus alerts:

NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 3,550,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,677. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. Cerus has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $628.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,983,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after purchasing an additional 211,548 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,891 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,006,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.