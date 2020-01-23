Cfra Upgrades PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to Hold

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PCG. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,322. PG&E has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of PG&E by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

