CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.85.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB.A traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$113.21. The company had a trading volume of 313,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. CGI has a twelve month low of C$84.41 and a twelve month high of C$114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$110.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.