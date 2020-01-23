Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and traded as high as $4.63. Charter Hall Retail REIT shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 1,520,420 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Charter Hall Retail REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. Charter Hall Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 224.81%.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile (ASX:CQR)

Charter Hall Retail REIT is a leading listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio of high quality Australian supermarket anchored convenience based retail. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

