Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (CCSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on February 28th

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Chenavari Capital Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CCSL stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.47. Chenavari Capital Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 78 ($1.03). The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19.
Chenavari Capital Solutions Company Profile
