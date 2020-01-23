Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (CCSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on February 28th

Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Chenavari Capital Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CCSL stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.47. Chenavari Capital Solutions has a twelve month low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 78 ($1.03). The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19.

Get Chenavari Capital Solutions alerts:

Chenavari Capital Solutions Company Profile

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Capital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Capital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.