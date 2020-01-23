Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

