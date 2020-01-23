Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.02. Chimerix shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 22,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,162.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Garrett Nichols sold 30,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $65,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,891.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 160,000 shares of company stock worth $259,600. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 289.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chimerix by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chimerix by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

