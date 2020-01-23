China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.24

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $1.08. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 10,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $440.02 million and a P/E ratio of -14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.15, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$246.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

