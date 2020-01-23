China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Given $23.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Yuchai International an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

China Yuchai International stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $547.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $467.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,601,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 116,320 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

