Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $813.23 Million

Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report sales of $813.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.40 million and the lowest is $785.53 million. Cinemark reported sales of $798.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie set a $42.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 9.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,683,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,180,000 after purchasing an additional 483,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 272.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 468,857 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cinemark by 3,032.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 344,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 333,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 114.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 217,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.30. 1,697,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

