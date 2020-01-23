Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

CGX stock opened at C$33.90 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$22.25 and a 52 week high of C$34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.89.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$418.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.50.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.