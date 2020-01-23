Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $287.74

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $287.74 and last traded at $284.23, with a volume of 488800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $284.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3,945.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,541 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 399.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cintas by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 747.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

