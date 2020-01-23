CIT Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

CIT Group has increased its dividend by an average of 31.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CIT Group has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CIT Group to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.02 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other CIT Group news, insider David Harnisch purchased 4,600 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 14,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.