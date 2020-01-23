CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $47.07. CIT Group shares last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 92,445 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.02 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 30,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Harnisch acquired 4,600 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 233,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 104,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CIT Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in CIT Group by 214.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 110,005 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.